Emirates Post Group is representing UAE at the international gathering in Abidjan city Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE, one of the 192 member countries within the Universal Postal Union (UPU), is participating in the 27th Universal Postal Congress held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Abdulla Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group is leading the delegation to the congress, which ends on August 27.

The UAE serves as one of the four vice-chairmen of the congress, chosen according to the “criterion of equitable geographical distribution”. This is in addition to its position and role as ‘Vice-Chairman of the General Policy and Management of the Work of the Postal Union’, in accordance with the regional handling framework.

The congress will witness the adoption by UPU member states of the ‘World Postal Strategy’, a roadmap for the union’s new business cycle starting in 2022. The congress is also set to elect the next UPU director-general and deputy director-general, as well as members of the UPU’s Council of Administration and Postal Operations Council for the 2021-2024 period.

Serving the society

In addition, this event also seeks to promote the adoption of new rules and the development of policies on international exchange of postal items. Plenipotentiaries will also discuss and define how the postal sector will assist economic and social development in the future.