Ajman: Ajman Police have released 200 free non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as digital assets that symbolise the force’s “innovation, security and communication values”.
The NFTs are available to the Ajman Police’s customers, partners and employees. Just like any other asset, the NFTs can be sold when their price rises.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed bin Abdullah Abu Shehab, head of the Services Development Team at Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station in Ajman, told Gulf News that the move is in line with the government’s growing interest in digital assets, as “NFT-related information documented on a blockchain “cannot be falsified or copied.”
Owners of the free NFTs will get exclusive offers such as discount on membership and services of Ajman Police Officers Club, and more. They will be contacted to confirm their digital wallet details.
Lt Col Abu Shehab said users who click on the profile will see a serial number. “NFT is a unit of data stored on a type of digital ledger called a blockchain, and every NFT is a unique copy in itself, containing complete information about the date of creation and owner. NFT-related Information documented on a blockchain cannot be falsified or copied,” he added.
Ajman Police will launch more digital assets in the coming period.
Digital drive
Meanwhile, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said that Ajman Police, after launching the Metaverse project, has strengthened its presence in the third generation of the internet by launching NFTs, indicating that this step comes within the framework of striving to keep pace with the government’s approach in the field of digital assets, and to contribute to attracting those interested in this digital sector.
Brigadier General Mohammed Shaiban Suwaidan, Head of the Innovation Team at Ajman Police, indicated that NFts are easy to display and access digitally from all over the world.