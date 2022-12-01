Dubai: UAE leaders and founding fathers have been hailed on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day being celebrated on December 2. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, received congratulatory messages on the occasion of the nation’s 51st National Day.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said that President Sheikh Mohamed is confidently leading the UAE towards the future and strengthening the foundations of a comprehensive development process to create a strong country established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and empowered by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Uniting words, wills

In his statement to the “Nation Shield”-- the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine — marking the 51st UAE National Day, Sheikh Mansour said that December 2, 1971, was the start of a historic breakthrough where words and wills united, which led to the formation of the UAE and its political stability, economic prosperity and distinguished foreign relations.

The UAE has established successful regional and international ties based on the principles of moderation, cooperation and mutual respect, as well as the values of tolerance, peace and dialogue, he added.

“The 51-year journey of the country has led to many economic, political, cultural and social achievements, most notably its social empowerment, which enabled the Emirati community to build the country and contribute to the sustainable development process.”

Celebrating the vision

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said the 51st UAE National Day offers an opportunity to celebrate the vision of the country’s founding fathers. The founding fathers embarked on a nation-building journey 51 years ago that over the years has delivered extraordinary successes and outstanding growth, he said.

“The UAE’s growth into one of the world’s most prosperous nations was made possible by the robust foundations laid by the country’s leaders. This year, on National Day, we renew our allegiance to our leadership and recommit ourselves to accelerating our journey of growth. The 51st National Day is a new starting point for advancing the nation’s development and prosperity.”

Sheikh Mansoor also highlighted the growth of the UAE’s sports sector, which has seen the creation of some of the world’s best infrastructure. The UAE, he noted, has emerged as a major venue for international sporting events and a hub for excellence in diverse sporting disciplines. He reiterated the importance of conserving the UAE’s culture and traditions and promoting the timeless values that have shaped the growth of the nation.

Rededicating to nation

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said the UAE National Day is an opportunity for citizens to rededicate themselves to the country’s progress.

He said this year’s National Day also provides another opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the founding fathers who worked hard to create the solid foundations necessary for economic growth and human development. He called on the UAE’s citizens to redouble their efforts to consolidate the country’s status as a global leader in growth and excellence.

Sheikh Ahmed also praised Emirati media for keeping pace with both the UAE’s rapid growth and global media developments by embracing innovative technology and integrating new industry trends.