Dubai: UAE Rulers in their messages on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day have congrulated the nation and also outlined the development journey of the country.

Sharjah Ruler

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that the UAE’s National Day marks the day that witnessed the birth of a great and ambitious country keen to promote its principles, religious ethics and leading cultural heritage.

In his statement to to the ‘Nation Shield’ — the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine — on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said: “On 2nd December every year, we celebrate the National Day of the UAE, the nation that became a unique model of a developed and strong nation, respected and recognised by the entire world.

“On this day, we commemorate the bright memory of the Founding Fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founders of the Nation, as well as their determination, wisdom and vision that established the Union.”

Throughout this journey, our citizens, equipped with knowledge and science, have exerted all possible efforts to advance the nation and achieve its interests,” he added.

The Sharjah Ruler went on to congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and the UAE people on the occasion.

Ajman Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman said that the UAE National Day is a day on which the Emirati people affirm their belief in the Union, and highlights a rich journey of great sacrifices and achievements characterised by strong will and determination.

In a statement to the Nation Shield’ --- the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine — marking the 51st UAE National Day, Sheikh Humaid said: “On this day, we express our pride and appreciation for the UAE and its leadership’s achievements, which have made it a model of a comprehensive renaissance and a distinguished example of a prominent country respected by the entire world.”

He recalled the great legacy of achievements left by the founding leaders, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, as well as the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing him as “an icon of compassion, tolerance, generosity and giving”

He extended his best wishes and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as to the UAE people.

Fujairah Ruler

His Highness Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that the UAE’s 51st National Day highlights five decades of determination that enabled the UAE to overcome all types of challenges facing the region.

“The date, 2nd December, is a great milestone in our history and is celebrated as a national occasion when we commemorate the dreams and ambitions that turned into reality,” he stated.

In his statement to “Nation Shield’ — the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine — on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, the Fujairah Ruler explained, “On this national occasion, we affirm the Union’s principles that were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, which are being continued by future generations to strengthen the nation, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“Ours is a distinguished legacy and country, where everyone has the right to celebrate and commemorate the past, just as we today witness unprecedented overall national achievements. ”

He expressed his happiness at witnessing the National Day’s celebrations across all emirates and regions, highlighting the participation of all segments of the community. Sheikh Hamad concluded by congratulating the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion.

Umm Al Quwain Ruler

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, stressed that 2nd December, 1971, marked the start of a bright future after the late Founding Fathers established the UAE, making the people’s long-sought wish a reality.

In his statement to the “Nation Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine — on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, Sheikh Saud said, “Over a short period of time, our country succeeded in becoming a strong competitor and launching mega projects across space sciences, peaceful nuclear energy and renewable energy production, among other sectors.

“The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan realised that progress and development are linked to unity and combining efforts to advance the nation. Therefore, he took a courageous decision, with support from his brothers, the Founding Rulers, to found the United Arab Emirates, and provided the country with all the components required to catapult the UAE on its fast-paced journey of development, thus, creating one of the most successful models of unity,” he added.

“On the 51st National Day, we also recall the significant efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in enhancing the UAE’s prominent regional and international stature and making it one of the world’s most advanced countries,” he further said.

Sheikh Saud congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the UAE people on the occasion of the country’s 51st National Day.

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the anniversary of the foundation of the UAE is a key moment in the nation’s history to proudly remember the strong will and determination of the Founding Fathers and their efforts to establish the Union.

The UAE has continued to achieve successes over a 51-year period until it became today, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a model of sustainable development and a leader among world nations, Sheikh Saud added in his speech published by the Nation Shield — the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine — marking the 51st UAE National Day.

“Today, we celebrate a special occasion representing a crucial milestone in our history, build around the ambitious vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founding Leaders, who presented to the world a distinguished country that is proactively shaping a better future and is steadfast in logging even more achievements,” he stated.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said that 2nd December marked the beginning of the UAE’s development journey, which was driven by the UAE people’s compassion and giving. “On this day, we remember the giving of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who led us through the UAE’s empowerment stage to make major strides and achievements, and left a lasting mark on us all. ”

“On this day, we renew our pledge to follow in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers, holding on to their legacy to protect the gains of our country, and improve the quality of life for our community and citizens, as they are our country’s true wealth.” 