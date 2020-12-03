Dubai: Ahmad Zein Al Yafei, a policeman from the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, has succeeded in flying the logo of ‘Spirit of the Union’ and the banner of Dubai Police at the top of Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, after completing a mammoth mountain climb in 15 hours and 15 minutes.
Al Yafei said he decided to complete mountain challenge in climbing the peak of Jebel Jais and unfurling the Union’s logo in celebration of the UAE’s 49th National Day, and to express his deepest gratitude towards the force he belongs to. Al Yafei took the Stairway to Heaven path to climb up the UAE’s highest peak at 1,910m above sea level.
“I believe that hiking is one of the most important sports that helps a person learn many things, including challenge, persistence, patience, confronting difficulties, and meditation,” Al Yafei said.
Al-Yafei has a record achievements in this sport, as he climbed three of global summits: In Europe (Mount Elbrus), in Africa (Kilimanjaro), in the Arabian Gulf region (Jebel Shams), and in the Arabian Peninsula and the Levant (Mount Nabi Shuaib).