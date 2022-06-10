Dubai: Officials and students at Rashid Centre for People of Determination held a Media Appreciation Day on Wednesday to thank members of the Press for raising awareness on the rights and welfare of People of Determination in the UAE.
Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, chairman of Rashid Centre for People of Determination; Mariam Othman, CEO and directress; and Mona Abu Samra, editor-in-chief of Al Bayan, handed the certificates of appreciation. Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor, received the certificate on behalf of Gulf News.
The latest Gulf News report
Students at Rashid Centre for People of Determination paid a special tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Roll-up banners of over-sized cutouts and printouts of published stories featuring events, activities and achievements of students at the centre were displayed, including the latest Gulf News report on how students of determination in Dubai prove that they can also be employable.
Students at Rashid Centre learn carpentry, printing and textiles, including weaving baskets, handbags, accessories, jewellery, and other items. They also grow their own vegetables and bake their own bread and cookies.
‘Holistic and multi-disciplinary approach’
Othman noted that Rashid Centre for People of Determination has been instrumental in “providing a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach to special education in the UAE since its inception in 1994”. Addressing the audience comprising editors, journalists and social media influencers, Othman said the UAE Press has always been active in promoting a more inclusive society. She added: “The UAE always lives in our hearts and the recent celebration of its Golden Jubilee represents an opportunity for people of determination to express their feelings towards the UAE, which embraced them and provided them with everything. We appreciate your (media) contributions to the success of our activities.”
“One of our biggest achievements at Rashid Centre is to help raise awareness and educate the public on how to have a more inclusive society. The vocational skills we teach our students help them prepare for future employability and even acquire entrepreneurial skills,” Othman had earlier told Gulf News.