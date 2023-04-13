Initiatives

Among the many initiatives launched by the Ministry to safeguard the interest of the maritime workforce, some of the most significant ones include, ‘Supporting our Blue Army’ initiative to provide free medical care for seafarers, the ‘Salmeen’ initiative to provide mental health care and safety training, and ‘Sail Safely’ initiative which aims to raise awareness and provide training to prevent accidents at sea.

The UAE was among the first countries to allow crew changes during the peak of the pandemic, enabling more than 240,000 seafarers to safely return home, many of whom had been stranded for months at sea.

“The UAE has always prioritised the safety and security in the maritime industry, and is dedicated to improving the living and working standards of workers in the sector," said Hessa Al Malek, advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the Ministry.

"The awareness campaign we are launching during the UAE Maritime Week is just one of our initiatives towards this goal. The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a safer and more sustainable maritime industry for everyone."

"We will continue to explore every possible avenue to achieve this goal, and are confident that events such as the Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East (SMLME) will support our efforts by spreading the message to its massive network of maritime companies and leaders,” said Al Malek.

Mental health

The flagship event of the Week, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East (SMLME) 2023, will include sessions dedicated to the physical and mental well-being of the industry workforce.

The ‘Tackling mental health and well-being as part of the ESG strategy’ session will be held in support of the ‘Salmeen’ initiative launched by MOEI UAE, and aims to enhance the mental well-being of offshore workers to reduce human errors that often result in accidents. The objective is to establish a positive environment that fosters safety and productivity within the local, regional, and global maritime ecosystem.

“We are committed to supporting the Ministry’s initiatives, and believe that being the largest meeting place for the regional maritime sector, we have a vital role to play supporting the industry as it enhances safety and security measures for its people.