Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: DMO

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory messages on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also received similar congratulatory messages on the occasion.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates performed Eid Al Fitr prayers nationwide on Tuesday.

Dubai

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this morning performed the Eid Al Fitr prayers at Zabeel Mosque.

Image Credit: WAM

Performing the prayer alongside His Highness Shaikh Mohammad were Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Shaikh Ahmed Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, a number of Shaikhs, officials and a group of worshipers.

In his Eid Al Fitr sermon, Imam Omar Al Khateeb stressed that peace is the foundation of Islam, noting that Islam is the religion of tolerance, moderation, justice, mercy and good manners.

The imam prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The sermon concluded with a prayer on the souls of the late Shaikhs Zayed, Rashid, and Maktoum; calling on Allah Almighty to protect the nation and its people, and grant success for the country's leadership in their duty in serving the nation.

Mohammad receives well-wishers

Shaikh Mohammad received Eid Al Fitr well-wishers, at Zabeel Palace this morning.

Accepting the greeting alongside Shaikh Mohammad were Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Shaikh Mohammad also received Eid greetings from tribesmen, senior officials, citizens and residents.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with the audience.

Abu Dhabi

His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer this morning alongside worshipers at the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing prayers by with Shaikh Mohamed were Shaikh Surour Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Shaikh Saeed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Shaikh Theyab Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Shaikh Omar Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Shaikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Also performing prayers alongside the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi were a number of Shaikhs, senior officials, diplomats, citizens and residents.

The sermon, delivered by Dr. Mohammad Mattar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, highlighted the joyous holiday, stressing its timing to promote love and peace, which Al Kaabi said are the main goals of Islam, expressing hope for it to be achieved around the world.

The Eid, he said, is an occasion to strengthen communication with family, creating love and affection between relatives.

He prayed for the UAE to remain a land full of peace and security. He also prayed to Allah for blessings for President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Following the prayers, Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed exchanged congratulations with worshipers on the occasion.

Sharjah

His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, this morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs, along with a number of Shaikhs, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, a number of officials and a group of worshipers also prayed along with the Ruler of Sharjah.

After the prayers, the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged Eid greetings with Shaikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and other well-wishers.

Fujairah

His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, this morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

A number of Shaikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Fujairah Ruler.

After the prayer, Shaikh Hamad exchanged Eid greetings with Shaikhs, senior officials and worshippers.

Ajman

His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, this morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Shaikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Mosque in Ajman.

A number of Shaikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ajman Ruler.

After the prayer, Shaikh Humaid exchanged Eid greetings with Shaikhs, senior officials and worshippers.

Umm Al Quwain

Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, on Tuesday morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Shaikh Zayed Mosque in the emirate.

A number of Shaikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside Shaikh Saud.

Shaikh Mohammad Ibrahim Humaid led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, stressing the importance of exchanging visits among relatives, compassion and cooperation values.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with continued security and stability under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the martyrs of the UAE and the Arab Coalition in Yemen in Paradise.

After the prayer, Shaikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Shaikhs, senior officials and worshippers.

Ras Al Khaima

Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, this morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

A number of Shaikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.