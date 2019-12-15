The UAE embassy in Delhi issued an advisory on travel to India

Protestors throw stones as they clash with the police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: The UAE embassy in New Delhi has tweeted a travel advisory for citizens heading to or currently in India. Protests, against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, have rocked many parts of the country.

The advisory notified citizens to stay alert and away from the places of protests. People who need further information can contact the embassy, the tweet added.

The embassy urged them to register with the ministry’s Tawajudi Service and have familiarised with travel advices and instructions via the ministry’s website www.mofa.gov.ae.

In Delhi, buses were burnt while protestors were dispersed by police using tear gas. There are also incidents of injury due to stone-pelting by both police and protestors. Protests are also raging in north-east India.