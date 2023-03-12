Dubai: An Indian participant of UAE-based Mahzooz draw has been crowned as the first ‘gaurenteed’ winner of Dh1 million as part of its newly launched prizes.
EWINGS, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, said that as part of Mahzooz’s revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 119th draw awarded Dipish from India, holding the raffle ID number 31678366, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.
The draw saw 1,056 participants take home a total of Dh1,457,500.
While the new top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 25 participants matched four out of the five numbers (10, 26, 36, 42 and 48), and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh8,000 each. Another 1,030 winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.