Sharjah: An Egyptian couple died while their daughter is fighting for her life at Al Qassimi hospital after their car was involved in a road accident.

The police received a call at 9.32pm on Friday about the accident on Sharjah-Malaiha road in Al Seyouh area when it was hit by another car.

The 58-year-old husband and his 51-year-old wife died on the spot while their 22-year-old daughter is fighting for life.

Both the man and his wife were pronounced dead at the site while their daughter and the driver of the other car which caused the accident were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle received moderate injuries and was discharged from hospital.

The deceased worked as an Imam of a mosque in Al Dhaid, the police said.