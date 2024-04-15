The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a five per cent VAT (Value Added Tax). Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card on www.rta.ae or the Dubai Drive app.