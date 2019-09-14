Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on two Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces in Saudi Arabia, which led to two controlled fires.
On Saturday, the UAE issued a statement denouncing this act of terrorism and sabotage, which is yet another evidence of terrorist groups' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and stability, reaffirming its support to all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to maintain its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The statement added that the security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat faced by Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.