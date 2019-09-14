Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on two Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces in Saudi Arabia, which led to two controlled fires.

On Saturday, the UAE issued a statement denouncing this act of terrorism and sabotage, which is yet another evidence of terrorist groups' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and stability, reaffirming its support to all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to maintain its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.