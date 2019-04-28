More than 100 bikers from 10 nationalities support for the community healthcare facility

More than 100 bikers participated in the rally in Dubai Image Credit: PAD

Dubai: The UAE’s biker community comprising of 10 nationalities including from India rev up their heavy bikes’ engines to support the non-for-profit Pakistan Medical Complex in Dubai.

More than 100 bikers from the UAE Bikers Association got together on Friday for a 12 kilometres ride for the noble cause.

The ride was led by Shaik Suhail Bin Hasher Al Dalmook, an avid biker in the UAE, from Enoc Petrol Station in Ras Al Khor to Pakistan Association Dubai in Oud Metha.

UAE bikers during a rally in Dubai to support Pakistan Medical Complex Image Credit: PAD

“The purpose is to engage each and every segment of the community, spread awareness of the project and encourage people of diverse backgrounds to participate,” said Dr Faisal Ikram, President of Pakistan Association in Dubai.

The UAE bikers’ community showed solidarity for the upcoming non-for- profit Pakistan Medical Centre which will serve people of all nationalities.

The event ‘Bike & Brick’ was under theme of Year of Tolerance aimed to including every segment of the society and spreading awareness in the community. This was part of the ‘Own a Brick’ campaign launched by the PAD to construct the Dh12million complex. .

“Pakistan Association is doing a great job in serving the community; we are very impressed and will always support you in your upcoming endeavors” said Shaikh Suhail.

Male as well as female bikers rode on stylish heavy bikes to mesmerise the spectators on the road.

At the end of the rally, the bikers also witnessed the monthly free medical camp held at PAD by its Medical Wing. Each medical camp has approximately three hundred patients and all of them are given assistance by volunteer doctors.

A UAE biker in action during the rally in Dubai Image Credit: PAD

Counsel General of Pakistan, Ahmed Amjad Ali lauded the efforts of the bikers’ community. “It is a beautiful sight seeing all of you gather together and support the cause of a healthcare facility that will benefit people across all nationalities,” he said.

Dr Ikram thanked the team for coming together and said, “The twelve kilometers ride that you undertook for Pakistan Medical Centre is a reflection of your commitment to community service”.

“We would like you to spread the word about this project and engage the community at large for this and become our strength in this” noted Dr. Ikram. “It’s flattering to see multiple nationalities taking part and spread the word about the medical centre” said Rizwan Butt who helped organise the rally.

A group of UAE bikers at the Pakistan Association in Dubai Image Credit: PAD

The Pakistan Medical Centre will be first healthcare facility by any expatriate community in the UAE and will operate under the banner of the Dubai Health Authority and the Community Development Authority.

It will be operational in August 2019 and will be part of Pakistan Association Dubai.

The need to build the medical complex arises given the huge number of poor patients turn up to attend the medical camp arranged by Pakistan Medical Wing at PAD during the last weekend of every month. Since 2009, they have received more than 26,000 patients at 150 free medical camps.