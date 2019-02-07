Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has banned the import of all live birds and poultry meat from Kuwait following an outbreak of bird flu, it was announced on Thursday.
Based on a notification from the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases, all species of domestic and wild live birds, chicks, eggs, meat and their waste or by-products are banned until the outbreak is brought under control.
Thermally-treated poultry products (meat and eggs) are however cleared for import from Kuwait, the announcement said.
Shaikh Dr Majid Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Animal Health and Development Department at MoCCAE, said: “Through taking immediate precautionary measures to curb any strains of the bird flu virus that has affected Kuwait from reaching the UAE, MoCCAE hopes to ensure bio-security levels and prevent the spread of pathogens in the country. We are confident such efforts will mitigate the impact of the bird flu on the UAE’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being.”