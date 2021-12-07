Dubai: The UAE has announced that all Friday sermons and prayers would be held after 1.15pm across the UAE for the entire year.
This follows the announcement that federal employees in the UAE would have a shorter work week starting from january 1, 2022. The new working hours will be starting at 7.30am and ending at 3.30pm (from Monday to Thursday) and from 7.30am to 12pm on Friday.
Government staff will have the flexibility to work from home on Fridays, and/or to arrange their working hours on a flexi-time basis.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources proposed the new work week following comprehensive benchmarking and feasibility studies reflecting potential impacts of the move on the economy, on social and family ties and on the overall wellbeing of people in the UAE.