Eat up at the Expo 2020 Dubai - not only are there a number of restaurants from across the globe but now, a deal made for the family. Young kids – those aged below eight – get a free meal off a kids’ menu when Mums and Dads order a main meal every Sunday to Wednesday. After-school trips have never been so fun. Here’s a look at your options
Adrift Burger Bar: Brainchild of Michelin-starred chef David Myers, the epic burger recipe has travelled round the globe picking up momentum and landed in Dubai with a never-been-seen collection of burgers. You can’t go wrong with burgers, shakes and delicious sides for grown-ups and little ones. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am-midnight and Thursday-Friday 10am-1am. Location: Mobility District
Alif Café by Farm2Table: All the nosh here is farm fresh and locally grown. Check out the delicious healthy range, which has everything from an organic crisp Asian veggie paper wrap with crushed peanut chili dip along with an apricot and millet salad to a soft serve perfect for the Gram. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am - midnight and Thursday - Friday 10am-1am Location: Mobility District
Alkebulan The African Dining Hall: The world’s first African dining hall has opened at Expo 2020, and it is a must-visit for all the family. Explore the best of African cuisine at the world’s largest hidden gem from top African chefs. With 10 counters to discover there’s something for everyone, even the fussiest of little eaters. From lip smacking buttermilk fried chicken from Chicken Coop to Choma BBQ. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am - midnight and Thursday-Friday 10am-1am. Location: Jubilee Park
Baron: This joint rustles up magnificent rustic dishes using organic farmers’ market produce and sustainably sourced fish. This is food for the soul. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10 am – 11pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 1am Location: Al Wasl
Jubilee Gastronomy: Treat yourself and your family as Dubai's best host a series of chef’s tables at Jubilee Gastronomy or try a sample of lighter bites for the kiddiewinks. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am-00am and Thursday – Friday 10am-1am Location: Al Wasl
Bread Ahead Bakery & School: From a selection of scrummy doughnuts to pick from like cookies and cream or vanilla custard to fresh baked sourdough Margarita pizzas – this is one hot spot you won’t want to miss. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – 11pm and Thursday-Friday 10am – midnight Location: Mobility District
Café Milano: Experience a slice of the good life with Cafe Milano with and a menu full of traditional Italian fare – think pastas and Tiramisù. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – midnight and Thursday-Friday 10am – 1am Location: Mobility District
Canvas by Coffee Culture: This is a co-working space with a difference – there’s a cultural programme on site. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 9am – 11pm and Thursday-Friday 9am – 1am Location: Opportunity District
Gastro Roots of Hungary: Try some traditional Hungarian cuisine cooked with a contemporary twist. Expect a warm Hungarian welcome at the family-friendly restaurant and watch as the top chefs prepare your food with quality ingredients from the Hungarian countryside. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 12pm – 9.30pm and Thursday-Friday 12pm – 9.30pm Location: Hungary Pavilion Link to Instagram
Kojaki: Dive into a new Korean Japanese experience. Using the highest quality ingredients prepared with contemporary cooking techniques, authentic flavours are presented in a refined, approachable, and creative way. Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – 11pm and Thursday-Friday 11am – 1am Location: Hungary Pavilion
Kutir: Try this authentic and traditional Indian menu. It’s prepared in a feasting-style, creating a relaxed and intimate setting for all. The menu features highly seasonal ingredients with an emphasis on game and seafood. Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 12pm – 10pm and Thursday – Friday 12pm – 11pm Location: Opportunity District
Long Chim: Share dishes of food that are typically served in the markets and from the food stalls in modern Bangkok. Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 10pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 11pm Location: Mobility District
Mudrá: This eatery aims to share the plant-based lifestyle though approachable cuisine. The menu has a wide range of options, from simple food like pizzas and burgers, to novelty nikkei sushi, along with amazing starters and mains to impress the littlest of palates. Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10.00am – 11pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 1am Location: Sustainability District
Scarpetta Mercato: Try a taste of Scarpetta’s signature pastas, made in-house daily and are paired with the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients. It’s famous spaghetti tomato and basil is nothing short of classic simplicity in both taste and preparation. Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 10pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 11pm Location: Mobility District
Veg’d : The mission of VEG’D, curated by world-renowned chef and entrepreneur Matthew Kenney, is to provide delicious, nourishing wholefoods and drinks on the go, serving up delicious, vibrant and flavourful food fast. Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 9am – 11.30pm and Thursday – Friday 9am – 1am Location: Sustainability District
XSYT: Matthew Kenney brings his plant-based approach to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, taking artistic liberties to create vibrant, playful adaptations of traditional cultural dishes. Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 10.30pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 1am Location: Sustainable District
Garden on 1, Sports Lounge: Grab a bite with the kids at the family-friendly sports lounge. The casual grazing boards and wholesome nosh will keep you full while the live sports, music, bingo and quizzes will keep you and all the family entertained. Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 12pm – 11.30pm and Thursday – Friday 12pm – 1am Location: Mobility District
Farrago in Sustainability: Take a trip to culinary excellence from around the world Farrago Express, where a medley of exciting flavours and experiences await. Check out the Culinary Pod Experience, showcasing the best culinary curations from participating countries. Opening times: All day 11:00 - 22:00 Location: Mobility District
