Did you see Pakistani heart-throb Fawad Khan in Dubai? He was spotted celebrating his 40th birthday on a yacht with more than 30 friends. His fan sites – and there are many – have been posting a litany of shots that see the ‘Khoobsurat’ actor stand against the backdrop of the familiar spectacular skyline. Khan turned the big 4-0 on November 29 but the exact date of the party remains a secret.
Image Credit: instagram/Fawad.Afzal29
Among those attending Khan’s birthday were rumoured couple Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza. These two have worked on a number of projects together including movies ‘Bachana’ and ‘Ishrat Made in China’ and soap operas including ‘Firaaq’ and ‘Deedan’.
Image Credit: Insta/fawad.afzal29
Singer Falak Shabbir loves his wife, Sarah Khan, and he isn’t afraid to show it. Earlier this year, the ‘Yaar Mila De’ singer surprised her with a rose on a flight to Istanbul. And recently, Shabbir shared a video from Dubai showing himself making a bottle of milk for their baby, Alyana.
Image Credit: Insta/falakshabir1
Actor Rabab Hashim and her husband are in Rome. Hashim shared some photos from the Vatican saying she loves the city. She is on a European holiday and has been posting a number of photos from various countries.
Image Credit: Insta/abbiehashim
Yasra Rizvi slapped down trolls who have been questioning the state of her marriage since she wed back in 2017. It’s an ageist thing. The ‘Dunk’ star finally addressed the jibes with a photo on Instagram, writing: “From 3 years ago but the question is are we still together? I wonder if people speculated about these things so easily and so often before social media happened. Have we always been rooting for 'unusual' unions to come crashing down so that we can feel good about playing it safe, not pushing the envelope, breaking away from the norm?"
Image Credit: insta/yasrarizvi
James. James Bond – that was the name of the party, which had a number of celebrities in attendance. The star guest list included Mehwish Hayat, Sherry Rehman, Humayun Saeed Amna Ilyas, Ahad Raza Mir and Senator Sherry Rehman, Imran Ashraf, Ahad Raza Mir, Sana Safinaz and Adnan Siddiqui. The event was held at British Deputy High Commission in Karachi on Friday.
Image Credit: Insta/maliharehman1
Lately, Yumna Zaidi drama Ishq E Laa is on-air in which 32 years old starlet is essaying the role of a college girl, she also speaks like a little child in the drama. In previous drama Pyar Ke Sadqay, she essayed the character of Mahjabeen who was a childish girl, netizens loved her in that drama. Later on, in drama Dil Na Umeed to Nahi, in last few episodes she was accused of copying the acting style of Pyar ke Sadqay. They said she’s even talking in Childish tone in Parizaad. Fans are saying the same thing about Ishq E Laa, they think that she should get rid of such childish like roles and same style of acting. Fans are of the view that she needs to do unique roles now to avoid monotonous.
Image Credit: Insta/yumnazaidiofficial
Actress Syra Yousuf went all-out for her role in the upcoming drama ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, where she plays army officer named Arzoo Daniel. For it, she underwent a lot of training that, she claims, has changed her perspective about herself. In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Bilqees Kaur actress said, “Army is generally big on discipline and that’s what I’ve learned. Through army training I got to know my hidden talents and capabilities, that I’m capable enough to do such things. You start to discover certain things about yourself. I felt that I ended my fear of many things that I thought I could never do but I did. It surely made me feel proud of myself. So overall I think army training was a positive experience.”
Image Credit: Insta/sairoz