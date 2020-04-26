They won in the live draw on Saturday night; no winner for Dh40m jackpot

Dubai: Two players won Dh500,000 each in the first Ramadan draw of Emirates Loto, the region’s “first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme” with optional free entry to a weekly draw.

The two winners matched five out of six numbers in the live draw on Saturday night. Also, 93 players collected a cash prize of Dh300 each and 1,805 entrants won a free play for the next draw.

The Emirates Loto winning jackpot numbers were 24, 41, 4, 16, 18, and 23. As there was no winner for the Dh40 million jackpot, the winnings will be increased to Dh45 million for next weekend’s draw.