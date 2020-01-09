Image Credit:

Al Ain: Two road accident survivors of a horrific car crash in Al Ain which also claimed the life of the vehicle driver involved on November 9 are being sent home to India on fully paid medical leave and business class travel tickets.

Indian expat, Vinu Abraham Thomas, 28, working as a safety engineer, earning a monthly salary of Dh3,000 for a private company in Al Ain, Nael General Contracting Group, is travelling business class on Saturday. He has been granted long medical leave (fully paid) by the company so he can receive appropriate medical treatment at a hospital in Chennai, India.

Vinu Abraham Thomas, 28, working as a safety engineer for a private company in Al Ain met with an accident on November 9 Image Credit: Supplied

The other car crash survivor, Siby, was sent home last week by the company on similar travel and medical leave terms. He (Siby) also travelled on business class, fully paid medical leave, and with an attendant, nurse in tow.

Vinu and Siby were involved in the major road accident on November 9, the duo and two other colleagues were returning home to Al Ain after visiting the Global Village in Dubai.

Siby was also involved in the major road accident on November 9. He and Vinu were travelling with two other colleagues when they were returning home to Al Ain after visiting the Global Village in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Road accident victims survive Polytrauma and brain concussion

Vinu who hails from Mavelikkara, Kerala in India suffered Polytrauma owing to the road accident with multiple brain contusion. For the record, Polytrauma and multiple trauma are medical terms describing the condition of a person who has been subjected to multiple traumatic injuries, such as a serious head injury in addition to a serious burn. The term is defined via an Injury Severity Score (ISS) equal to, or greater than 16.

Siby on the other hand suffered multiple fracture with cerebral concussion following the accident. He is currently receiving medical treatment at Christian Medical College Vellore (CMC Vellore).

Happier days: Vinu at work on site before the accident. He is on the left in white shirt and without the overall Image Credit: Supplied

Accident at 2 am in the morning on Dubai-Al Ain road

Describing the accident, Dr. Haridas S. Nair, Corporate HSE Manager, Nael General Contracting Group said: “The accident occurred at 2 am in the morning when the car they were travelling in was hit by a deer. The vehicle is said to have been on the fast lane cruising on the highway road. Following the hit, the vehicle veered off the track, only to be hit by another vehicle from behind,” he said.

Driver of vehicle dies on the spot

Driver of the vehicle, Ratheesh Babu, who hails from Kayamkulam, Kerala employed in the company as a draftsman died on the spot. “We have settled his end-of-service benefit and sent his family some money from the company’s welfare fund.”

In this picture : Vinu on the left in white before the accident talking to his collegues. On November 9, Vinu who hails from Mavelikkara, Kerala in India suffered Polytrauma owing to the road accident with multiple brain contusion. Image Credit: Supplied

Condition stable, but further treatment required

Meanwhile Vinu’s condition is said to stable now.

Dr. Haridas S. Nair, Corporate HSE Manager, Nael General Contracting Group He can walk, understand when he is spoken to, but does not speak a lot. He has been through a lot and we are not pressurising him in any which way to answer questions

“He can walk, understand when he is spoken to, but does not speak a lot. He has been through a lot and we are not pressurising him in any which way to answer questions,” said Haridas who is responsible for all occupational, health and safety of Nael General Contracting Group.