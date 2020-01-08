ABU DHABI: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently issued a decree appointing two Emirati judges to the UAE’s Federal Courts of First Instance.

Federal Decree No. 35 of 2019 stipulates the appointment of Judge Khaled Hassan Mahmoud Ahmad Al Hosani and Judge Khuloud Saif Mattar Al Zaabi. It also stipulates the appointment of Adel Abdulqader Mohammed Al Ameen, Mahjoub Abshir Ibrahim and Omar Abdulqader Ibrahim Mohammed, who will hold judicial positions at the courts.