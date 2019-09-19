Civil Defence confirm there were no injuries in the blaze

A screengrab from video showing firefighters in action in Sharjah's Al Nahda Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Two buses used to ply workers caught fire in Al Nahda area of Sharjah on Thursday morning, but no one was injured in the blaze, a Civil Defence official confirmed.

Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of media and public relations at Sharjah Civil Defence, said that the police operation room received call on Thursday at 8.24am saying that two workers’ buses parked in a sandy area of Al Nahda had suddenly burst in to flames but nobody was inside the buses.

Firefighters from Samnan, Al Mina and Muweilah stations arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.