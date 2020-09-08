The signing comes after 18 months of talks

The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. - A US-Israeli delegation including White House advisor Jared Kushner took off on a historic first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi to mark the normalisation of ties between the Jewish state and the UAE Image Credit: AFP

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a Sept. 15 signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, announced at the White House on Aug. 13 following what officials said were 18 months of talks.

The senior White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would lead his country delegations to the ceremony.

Netanyahu in a statment said he is "proud to take part in a historic white house ceremony with UAE."

This historic diplomatic move will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.

All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from historic achievement.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates met in Abu Dhabi to sign bilateral agreements.

The delegation, comprised of representatives from the investment, finance, health, civil space and aviation, foreign policy, diplomacy, tourism, and culture sectors, is expected to meet with a number of representatives of UAE government agencies to discuss ways to develop relations in related fields and promote joint action and opportunities for cooperation.

Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies is expected to transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations.

Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over area

As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump and with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas on Palestine, and will work now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal.