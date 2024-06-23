According to Article No. 86 of the amended executive regulations of Traffic Law No. (178), a fine of Dh400 will be imposed on vehicles failing to adhere to mandatory lane rules.

Abu Dhabi Police clarified that the mandatory lane rule requires drivers to follow a designated lane without shifting right or left. This rule is enforced through visible traffic signs and ground markings, which may indicate no-overtaking zones or designate lanes for specific vehicle types like buses and taxis.