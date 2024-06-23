Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to abide by traffic lanes, highlighting the significant risks associated with non-compliance through a compelling CGI video demonstration.
The video vividly showcases how disregarding lane discipline, which is mandatory, can lead to severe accidents and injuries.
According to Article No. 86 of the amended executive regulations of Traffic Law No. (178), a fine of Dh400 will be imposed on vehicles failing to adhere to mandatory lane rules.
Abu Dhabi Police clarified that the mandatory lane rule requires drivers to follow a designated lane without shifting right or left. This rule is enforced through visible traffic signs and ground markings, which may indicate no-overtaking zones or designate lanes for specific vehicle types like buses and taxis.