Motorists experienced delays as traffic was bumper-to-bumper on Wednesday evening

Traffic jam in Dubai Image Credit: Shalini Bhatia/ Reader

Dubai: Motorists were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road, on Wednesday evening, October 9.

A massive traffic jam started from beyond Mall of the Emirates and went up till Trade Centre roundabout, according to Google Maps.

Videos and pictures shared by readers show that evening rush-hour traffic came to a complete stop, causing delays to motorists looking to head home from work.

Dubai resident Shalini Bhatia who stays in an apartment on Shaikh Zayed Road was shocked to see the rush.

She said: “The cars were barely moving. I could see a few police car lights in the distance but I could not find a reason for the blockage.”

Screenshot of traffic on Google Maps Image Credit: Screenshot

Dubai Police confirmed this. They had tweeted earlier at 5 pm with a warning about halted vehicular traffic along Sheikh Zayed road before the tunnel, which was causing delays.

There had been multiple accidents earlier. At 2:15pm, Dubai Police had said that a traffic accident on Al Khail road after Dubai Mall bridge towards Business Bay bridge caused major delays.

Then, at 4 pm there was an accident in Al Karama tunnel towards Al Maktoum bridge coming from Trade Center Tunnel.