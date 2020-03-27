Dubai Police said the radars were readjusted to catch people who are violating the orders

Dubai: Speed radars will catch any motorist who do not comply with Stay Home instructions during the National Sterilization Programme in Dubai, an official said on Friday.

Many motorists were complaining of radar flashes on different roads in Dubai despite they were following speed limits.

Dubai Police said the radars were readjusted to catch people who are violating the instructions.

Police said motorists should request permission before leaving homes for essential purposes such as buying food or medicines, during the sterlisation programme.

Major Mohammad Al Hamoodi, director of 901 call center said that people should register on the website that was launched by Dubai’s Higher Committee to avoid fines.

“Only people who have registered on the website and received approval will be allowed to leave home in Dubai. We received many calls from motorists tonight despite they were driving under speed limits,” Maj Al Hamoodi said.