Dubai: Multiple accidents were reported across Dubai on Wednesday morning, causing traffic congestion and tailbacks on major roads.
Dubai Police reported an accident at 7:23am through their official Twitter handle, stating the accident had occurred on Al Rebat street heading towards Business Bay Crossing.
"Accident on Rebat st opposite Bel Remaitha Club towards Business Bay Crossing, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious,” Dubai Police tweeted.
Another accident was also reported at 9am on Oud Metha Road heading towards Ras Al Khor.
An accident has also been reported 9:10am on Sheikh Zayed Road after Al Safa park bridge towards Jebel Ali led to major traffic congestion for commuters heading towards Dubai.
They advised motorists to take caution and follow the traffic rules.