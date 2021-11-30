Abu Dhabi: The movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks and workers’ buses, is banned on Abu Dhabi island over the UAE National Day holiday period, the Abu Dhabi Police has announced.
Starting from 3pm November 30, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the island from mainland Abu Dhabi, said Brigadier Muhammad Al Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi. The ban will remain in place until 5am on Saturday, December 4, with no heavy vehicle allowed to use the four bridges that connect the island to the mainland, namely Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge.
Additional patrols
Brigadier Al Hamiri added that the ban aims to ensure the smooth flow of traffic over the holiday. It will be implemented alongside the deployment of additional traffic patrols on the roads, and the use of smart systems for traffic control.
The official also urged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations over the holiday for their own safety, and the safety of all other road users.