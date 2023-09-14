Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that a section of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road will be partially closed until Monday, September 18.
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10) will undergo maintenance, leading to the closure of its left lanes from Thursday night through Monday morning, as announced by the ITC.
The closure of one left lane will commence on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 10pm, followed by the closure of two left lanes starting on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10pm. Both lane closures will remain in effect until Monday, September 18, 2023, at 6am.
The ITC urged road users to exercise caution while driving and to comply with all traffic rules and regulations.