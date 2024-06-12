Fujairah: Fujairah Police on Wednesday launched a ‘One-Day Test’ for obtaining a driving licence.
The initiative by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department targets national service recruits who are high school graduates to obtain a driving licence.
The move combines the preliminary and city driving tests in one day, instead of requiring applicants to attend for several days.
This initiative comes as part of the police’s efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and happiness, an official said.