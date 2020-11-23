What to do while driving in the rain

> When visibility is down, slow down; attention up and distance up

> Increase the distance from the 3 seconds in good weather to a minimum of 5 seconds during the rain — you must be able to stop within the distance of visibility

> Turn on the lights: low beam head lights, front and rear fog lights — no hazard lights

> Consider longer braking distances due to wet or slippery road surface

> When it’s raining, reduce your speed to avoid aquaplaning

> Use your windscreen wipers properly; use your heater and A/C to avoid fogging of the wind screen

> Concentrate and do not get distracted by your passengers, your phone or other things

> Listen to the radio for traffic updates

> Ask your passengers to help keep an eye out for oncoming cars and obstacles on the road

> Stay in your lane and don’t drift — there’s a natural tendency to wander into the middle of the road when visibility gets bad.

> If you have no visibility, pull over to the side of the road and turning on your hazard lights alert other drivers of where you are, or pull into petrol stations or rest areas.

> Plan your trip properly and leave earlier or try not to be on the road at all, if possible

— Source: RoadSafety UAE