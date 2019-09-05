Toll gates across all four bridges onto the island to start from October 15

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Transport-Abu Dhabi (DoT) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) have announced the launch of the registration process in the Abu Dhabi Toll System for individual vehicle owners via the DoT website or any Abu Dhabi Government Services Centers (Tamm) during working hours.

The Abu Dhabi Toll System will be activated on 15th October 2019. This step comes in line with the Surface Transport Master Plan (STMP) for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi following installation of four toll gates on major bridges, in a move set to reduce traffic congestion and raise the efficiency of the local transport sector. The next phase of the registration process in the toll system for company vehicles and fleets will be announced in the near future.

The toll system registration is obligatory for anyone who wishes to use roads leading to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Registration can be carried out through the DoT website, by clicking on the toll system button and selecting the registration page, following the necessary steps using the Emirates ID.

All vehicles registered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi before 15th October 2019 will be automatically registered in the toll system without any charges. Users will receive a text message on the mobile number as registered with Abu Dhabi Police, along with the account details.

Any vehicle that is registered in Abu Dhabi after 15th October 2019, should be added to the toll account by the user who then pays a registration fee of Dh100 per vehicle (Dh50 registration fee and AED50 to be credited to the account).

For non-Abu Dhabi registered vehicle owners, users must log into their accounts and register manually via the website and add their vehicle/s and pay the registration fee of Dh100 per vehicle (Dh50 as registration fee and Dh50 to be credited to the account) before crossing the toll gates.

Vehicle owners crossing any toll gate with a non-registered vehicle will be granted a ten working days’ grace period to register the vehicle after which they will be fined, Dh100 for the first day, Dh200 for the second day, and Dh400 for the third and subsequent days, up to a maximum of Dh10,000.

The ITC will collect a toll as each vehicle crosses any of the four toll gates on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge and Mussafah Bridge. The peak hours toll fee will be Dh4 for every pass from Saturday to Thursday (7am - 9am and 5pm - 7pm). During off-peak hours, on Fridays, and during public holidays, the toll fee will be Dh2 for every pass. The toll collection system is operational 24/7, with a daily maximum fee of Dh16 per vehicle.