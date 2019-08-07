The Department of Transport has started installing the new tall gates on Al Maqta'a Bridge

Abu Dhabi: Residents across the UAE were eager to know how the new toll gates in Abu Dhabi will look like as photos of the tariff gates circulated on social networking sites on Wednesday.

The Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi has already started installing the new traffic tariff gates at its four locations at Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Mussafah Bridge.

The transport department has set October 15 as the date when the toll gates will start to take effect across entrances and exits that are popularly used by motorists.

Once the toll gates are operational, motorists will be required to pay Dh4 to drive through them during the peak hours between Saturday and Thursday. During non-peak hours, and on Fridays and public holidays, the toll will be reduced to Dh2 for every pass.

The transport department earlier announced that the new road toll system in Abu Dhabi aims to reduce traffic and enhance efficiency by promoting trip planning, and encouraging use of public transportation and carpooling.

All road users should open a special toll account and through this account they will be able to manage their own vehicles and process payments due through a simple, user-friendly online system.

The online system to register vehicles will be fully operational by August 30, 2019.