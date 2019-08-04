Four road-tolls will be launched across Abu Dhabi city on October 15, 2019

The iconic Shaikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi. According to the law, motorists who avoid paying the toll can face fines up to Dh10,000. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Soon after the new road toll was announced in the UAE, residents started speculating whether other regions of the emirate will also install toll gates.

The Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi confirmed that there are no plans to introduce new toll gates in Al Ain city or the Al Dhafra region.

“The system aims to reduce traffic and enhance efficiency by promoting trip planning, and encouraging use of public transportation and carpooling,” said DoT on its official Twitter account.

However, the problems associated with traffic congestion are not present in Al Ain City or in the Al Dhafra region.

The Abu Dhabi road tolls will be implemented on October 15, 2019 across four key points, located at Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta'a Bridge.