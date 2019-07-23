Messages circulating on social media in the UAE have sent residents agog

Abu Dhabi: Upcoming road tolls in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have sent social media users in the UAE aflutter.

A message that went viral on Tuesday said that Abu Dhabi authorities will install a road toll on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Maqta Bridge.

Motorists will be charged Dh4 to pass the toll gate during peak hours.

The message also said that toll gates will be free on Fridays and public holidays, and will operate from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.

Authorities are yet to confirm.

In February 2018, the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi began to prepare regulations to implement Law No.17 of 2017 on traffic tariffs as issued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Department of Transport had previously confirmed to the state news agency WAM that it will develop an advanced and integrated electronic system, through the Integrated Transport System, to monitor the movement of vehicles crossing areas installed with a road tariff.

According to Articles 2 and 3 of Law No.17, the Department of Transport is responsible for determining the areas where the road toll will be implemented, the amount to be paid and the operation times. The decision will then have to be approved by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.

Motorists who cross the road toll without paying will be subject to fines not exceeding Dh10,000.

According to the law, ambulances, the Armed Forces, Civil Defence, public buses and motorcycles will be exempt from paying the tariff.