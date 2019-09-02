New webpage allows users to register vehicles licensed outside the UAE capital

Abu Dhabi: Motorists across the UAE can now sign up to pay their road tolls in Abu Dhabi, which will be implemented from October 15 onwards.

The emirate’s transport sector regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre, has set up a webpage (https://itps.itc.gov.ae/) that allows motorists to create an account by providing their Emirates ID details, car license plate details, mobile number and email.

The web page is also a dedicated site with all information regarding the upcoming toll system in the capital.

Dh 100 fee to register a vehicle. Dh50 will be credited back to the user’s account

Registering a vehicle costs a minimum of Dh100, and transport officials had said at the launch of the road toll system in July that Dh50 will be credited back to the user account as balance (to pay road tolls).

Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles

However, registration is only required of vehicles licensed outside Abu Dhabi.

When attempting to sign up an Abu Dhabi-registered vehicle, the webpage informs the user that Abu Dhabi vehicle owners will have an account created for them automatically.

“Ahead of Toll System activation, an SMS with account login detail will be sent to their mobile number, as registered with Abu Dhabi Police,” it says.

These users must only register any vehicles they own that are registered outside Abu Dhabi.

Toll sites and charges

Road tolls will be collected from October when motorists cross any of the four bridges connecting Abu Dhabi island with the mainland, including Al Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge, Shaikh Khalifa Bridge and Shaikh Zayed Bridge.

Construction of the toll gates kicked off last month, with motorists noting the white-coloured toll gates as they drove in and out of the downtown area of the capital.

Dh 16 maximum toll charged per vehicle in a day

Motorists will be charged Dh4 to cross the gates during peak hours between Saturday and Thursday, while the toll will be reduced to Dh2 for every pass during non-peak hours, Fridays and public holidays.

The daily maximum toll will also be capped at Dh16 per vehicle.

Peak hours have been designated as are 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday.

HOW TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT Log on to itps.itc.gov.ae, or go to dot.gov.abudhabi and click on the Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System link on the left dashboard.



Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles: Account will be created automatically, and sign-in details sent to the vehicle owner on mobile number registered with Abu Dhabi Police.



Vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi: Create an account on dedicated website by providing Emirates ID details, license plate details, email and mobile number.

Non-registration penalties

It is important that motorists with vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi sign up before the toll gates go live, otherwise fines will apply.

The vehicle must be registered before or within 10 days of crossing a tolling point.

Otherwise, they will be charged Dh100 for the first day after the 10-day grace period, Dh200 for the second day, Dh400 for the third day, upto a maximum of Dh10,000.

If the account for a vehicle registered outside Abu Dhabi is not topped up, the motorist has a five-day grace period to top up the balance. After this, a Dh50 daily fine will apply.