Sharjah: Owners of vehicles, machinery, motorcycles and bicycles impounded by Sharjah authorities for more than six months have four days to settle their obligations — or lose the confiscated property completely.
In a social media post, Sharjah authorities gave details of the offer.
“Owners of impounded vehicles, machinery, motorcycles, bicycles by Sharjah City municipality for more than six months, without taking the necessary procedures to release them, are kindly requested to approach the inspection and control department, Industrial Area 5, within four days from the date of publishing this notice to rectify the reasons for impoundment and receive the impounded properties. Otherwise the municipality will have to sell them by public auction after the four day period on June 24/7/2023,” the post stated.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvENt5_y6Jx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==