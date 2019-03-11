Sharjah: Fifty-six number plates were sold within the first hour of a recent online auction by Sharjah Police in cooperation with Emirates Auction on Sunday.

The new batch of 111 plates included 54 four-digit plates and 57 five-digit plates, and were sold through the Emirates Auction website and smartphone application.

Colonel Ali Bualzod, Director of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, said: “The adoption of this sophisticated mechanism of online direct sale, through the Emirates Auction’s website or its smartphone application, has fulfilled its objectives, in terms of facilitating the procedures of acquiring those unique numbers, in addition to the Sharjah Police Headquarters’ keenness to offer its services in accordance with the best and highest international practices,” he added.