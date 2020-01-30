Dubai: Three hundred distinctive number plates with four and five digit codes will be sold in the Roads and Transport Authority’s 59th Online Auction next week. Registration for bidders starts Sunday, February 2, and a week later from 8am on Sunday, February 9, bidding begins and continues for the next five days. Plates on offer in this auction bear codes A and B, and then I through to U. This will be the first auction of the New Year.
Selling licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to the RTA, and pay an un-refundable subscription fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira. Payment can also be made by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or the Dubai Drive app.
More more information call toll-free on 8009090.