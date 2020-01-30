Dubai: Three hundred distinctive number plates with four and five digit codes will be sold in the Roads and Transport Authority’s 59th Online Auction next week. Registration for bidders starts Sunday, February 2, and a week later from 8am on Sunday, February 9, bidding begins and continues for the next five days. Plates on offer in this auction bear codes A and B, and then I through to U. This will be the first auction of the New Year.