Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 300 four and five-digit number plates at the forthcoming 55th Online Auction; the first of 2019. Registration starts on February 17 and the auction will begin at 8am on February 24 continuing for five days. The sale will be subject to 5 per cent VAT. To participate you must have an account on the RTA website (www.rta.ae). Registration requires the applicant to have a vehicle registered in Dubai or a driver licence issued from the emirate. Potential bidders must submit a security cheque of Dh5,000 to the RTA, along with a non-refundable fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or through the Dubai Drive app. Successful bidders must clear dues in 10 working days after the auction ends.