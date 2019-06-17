The charter was formed in the shape of a Ghaf tree

The leadership and employees of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed a tolerance charter in line with the UAE’s designation of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, along with RTA’s CEOs and employees signed the tolerance charter. Image Credit: RTA

The charter was formed in the shape of a Ghaf tree, a protected indigenous tree in the UAE, and RTA’s officials put their signatures on its leaves, expressing their commitment to ensure the charter objectives.

“The initiatives launched by RTA aiming to enhance the tolerance values, are to dedicate this value on which the UAE society is based and received it as a legacy since the foundation of the state by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

The initiatives included RTA’s participation in all national day celebrations of all nationalities through sending congratulatory messages on virtual messaging signs on Dubai streets and screens within RTA premises.