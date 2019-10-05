Road closures, a map Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority announced on Saturday, October 5, that some traffic directions and right exits to and from The Walk, JBR will be partially closed at the intersection of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. and Al Gharbi St. This status of these roads is expected to persist from October 6, 12 pm, until December 31, 6am.

The move comes as the RTA undertakes a project to create a pedestrian bride for residents and visitors.

In light of the blockages, RTA recommends those wanting to access The Walk, JBR, from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St., use Al Yolat St. as an alternative route.