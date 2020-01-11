Dubai: Rain overnight brought Dubai to a virtual standstill on Saturday morning as major roads were waterlogged, flights were delayed as roads around the airport faced severe congestions, and numerous vehicles stalled in flooded streets.
Following are the latest updates:
Minimising disruption
Joint efforts to restore traffic operations and minimise disruption are ongoing by RTA, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police in compliance with standard protocols.
Unusually heavy rain
Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.
Traffic diverted
Traffic has been diverted from Al Garhoud Bridge to Trade Centre roundabout towards Zabeel 2 rd. Kindly exercise extra caution on the roads.
Traffic diverted
Traffic has been diverted from Al-Safa Bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, in the direction coming from Abu Dhabi to Al-Mieydan and Garden Streets. Kindly exercise extra caution on the roads.
Vehicles Inspection Centres closed
Due to adverse weather conditions, the Vehicles Inspection Centres are temporarily closed. Customers are kindly asked to check the opening timings before heading to any centre.
Al Ittihad road tunnel has been closed towards Al Garhoud bridge
Al Ittihad road tunnel has been closed towards Al Garhoud bridge due to rain water pools, according to Dubai Police. Motorists were urged to drive carefully and safely.
Flight disruptions in Dubai
Dubai: Due to heavy rainfall, Dubai International (DXB) is currently experiencing flight disruption and roads surrounding the airport are congested. Customers are advised to allow extra time to get to the airport ahead of their flight, and use the Dubai Metro where possible. For more information customers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline or on DubaiAirports.ae
Road closed — bidirectional, traffic redirected
Dubai Parks Bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road has been closed (bidirectional) due to rain water pools and traffic is redirected to Zayed Bin Hamdan and Emirates Roads, according to Dubai Police.
Due to heavy rains, water flooding has been reported on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in the Sharjah-bound lane. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority urged motorists to be cautious and use alternative roads.
RTA also announced: Due to rain water pools down the First Bridge (Dubai Mall Bridge), traffic has been redirected to Financial Center Road in both directions.
Rain water pools had also formed on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near National Paint Bridge towards Sharjah, reported the RTA. "Kindly use Tripoli Street and Al Khawaneej Street towards Emirates Road."