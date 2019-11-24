Ras Al Khaimah Police held the motorist and confiscated the vehicle for reckless speeding

Dubai: A motorist in Ras Al Khaimah was held by police after he was caught driving 236 km/h on a popular route in the emirate.

The Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police said the young motorist was speeding on Sheikh Zayed Road recently.

Legal action was taken action against the driver, and the vehicle was confiscated by police.

“We are currently reviewing the speeds on roads within the city, and are studying the overall traffic movement in the city as urban development continues and the number of residents continue to rise,” said Brig Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, who was quoted in the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

As per the UAE Traffic Law, the penalty for exceeding the speed limit by 80 km/h is a Dh3,000 fine and 23 black points, in addition to confiscation of the vehicle for 60 days.

Motorists were urged to abide by the set speed limit and to abide by all traffic rules and regulations in order to maintain stability and peace across UAE roads.