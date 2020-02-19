Travelers should not wait until the last minute, avoid the low airfare rush

Dubai: If you are planning to go to Europe and other destinations this summer or during Ramadan, it’s better to apply for a visa now, an outsourcing service has advised.

According to VFS Global, travelers should not wait until the last minute and avoid the rush brought by an increasing number of UAE residents who are traveling and taking advantage of low airfares.

“Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days or three months before travel but the revised Schengen Visa Code, which took effect on February, has made it possible to apply for a Schengen visa up to six months before date of travel,” a spokesperson for VFS Global said.

For the convenience of travelers, here are some pointers they must consider: