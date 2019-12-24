Timings of the Dubai Metro have also been extended from December 27 to January 3

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Passengers who plan to use the metro to reach Dubai International Airport have been reminded that only two pieces of luggage are allowed on the train.

Ahead of the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a reminder to travellers that one suitcase and one carry-on is permitted on the Dubai Metro.

The rules for passengers are the same as for airlines, which means that the carry-on should be able to fit in the overhead compartment.

“Enjoy a hassle-free journey when departing from or arriving to the airport during peak season starting today until 2nd January using the Dubai metro. Remember, you can carry two pieces of luggage per person when heading to Terminal 1 or 3. Your comfort is our priority,” said the RTA.

Dubai Metro services to and from Dubai International Airport will also be extended during the holiday season, as more than five million people are expected to pass through the airport from December 19, 2019 to January 6, 2020.

Passengers are recommended to check-in online prior to arriving at the airport during this period, and to make use of the quick-baggage drop counters at the terminal. Passengers should arrive at the airport at least three to four hours prior to their flight.

The Red Line between Rashidiya and DMCC stations from December 27-28 will run from 5am to 3.30am, while all stations on the Green Line will be open from 5.30am to 3.30am.

From December 31 to January 1, 2020, the Red Line between Rashidiya and DMCC stations will be open 24 hours, and all stations on the Green Line will be open 24 hours.

On January 2-3, 2020, the Red Line between Rashidiya and DMCC stations will be open from 5am to 3.30am, and all stations on the Green Line will be open from 5.30am to 3.30am.

Dubai Airports has also issued tips to help passengers make their journeys during the holiday travel peak smoother.

Travel tips