Dubai: A 30-year-old Emirati motorist was killed last Sunday after his vehicle hit a car, crashed into a lamp post and burst into flames.
The accident happened at around 1.30pm on Shaikh Mohamad Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah, near Tasjeel Auto Village in the direction towards Ajman.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, director of traffic and patrols department at Sharjah Police, said that the central operations room received a report about the accident and immediately dispatched a team of Anjad patrols, ambulances and fire fighters.
The driver sustained serious injuries but was extracted from the vehicle by first emergency responders before it burst into flames.
“The accident was caused as a result of excessive speeding and not concentrating on the road, which led to the driver to lose control of the vehicle and swerve from the far left of the road to the far right,” said Lt Col Al Naqbi.
The motorist then hit a vehicle and a lamp post, before it caught fire.
According to police records, the motorist was transported to Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah for treatment but had succumbed to his critical injuries.