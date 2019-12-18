From December 19 to January 6 five million passengers will pass through DXB

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai Metro services to and from Dubai International Airport will be extended during peak travel periods, it was announced on Wednesday.

The joint plan between Emirates airline, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Foreign Residency Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Airports is in a bid to ease traffic with over five million people expected to pass through the airport from December 19 to January 6.

Passengers are recommended to check-in online prior to arriving at the airport during this period, and to make use of the quick-baggage drop counters at the terminal. Passengers should arrive at the airport at least three to four hours prior to their flight.

Between December 27-28, the Red Line between Rashidiya and DMCC stations will run from 5am to 3.30am, while all stations on the Green Line will be open from from 5.30am to 3.30am.

From December 31 to January 1, the Red Line between Rashidiya and DMCC stations will be open 24 hours, and all stations on the Green Line will be open 24 hours.

On January 2-3, the Red Line between Rashidiya and DMCC stations will be open from 5am to 3.30am, and all stations on the Green Line will be open from 5.30am to 3.30am.

To ease congestion on roads leading to the airport, Dubai Police will provide detours for traffic.