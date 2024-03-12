Sharjah: Mariam Al Hammadi has become the first female Emirati to take up the challenging position of air traffic controller at Sharjah International Airport.

Mariam has been posted on the coveted position after she completed all training courses and necessary qualifications to perform the duty, Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah revealed on Tuesday.

Mairam’s appointment comes in line with the Emiratisation programme at the Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, which is committed to provide opportunities to Emiratis to try new fields and excel in them. The department also supports them in getting training to develop their skills in relevant fields.

“Being the first female Emirati ATCO in Sharjah is a proud milestone for me. I am honoured to contribute to the aviation industry in my country. It is much more than my personal achievement as I hope to inspire more Emirati women to pursue their own careers without fear and explore new and challenging career paths,” said Mariam.

Rigorous training

Mariam has shown exceptional skill and dedication to become air traffic control officer. (ATCO). She underwent rigorous training programme required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in an incredibly short period of time. She successfully passed several courses and obtained certificates and attained ATCO Certificate of Competence Examination within three years of joining the Department.

Mariam plays a crucial role in managing aircraft operations at the Air Traffic Control Tower at Sharjah Airport to ensure safe and efficient flight movement.

As of 2023, Sharjah Airport’s Air Traffic Control Department managed more than 104,000 flights with 364 scheduled daily.

Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, said: “We support women and their ambitions in all areas of civil aviation. Having the first Emirati female Air Traffic Control Officer at Sharjah Airport gives us great pride. This aligns with our leadership’s vision for women to be equal participants and major contributors to our sustainable economic development journey ”.

ATCO

Air traffic control officers (ATCO) are responsible for the safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic in the global air traffic control system. Usually stationed in air traffic control centers and control towers on the ground, they monitor the position, speed, and altitude of aircraft in their assigned airspace visually and by radar, and give directions to the pilots by radio.

The position of air traffic controller is one that requires highly specialised knowledge, skills, and abilities. Controllers apply separation rules to keep aircraft at a safe distance from each other and within proper airspace in their area of responsibility and move all aircraft safely and efficiently through their assigned sector of airspace, as well as on the ground.