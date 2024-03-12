Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is extending an open invitation to the public, offering free access to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

However, it will adjust its evening hours by closing during the last 10 days of Ramadan to accommodate the heightened period of Taraweeh and night prayers while it will remain closed on the 29th and 30th of Ramadan in observance of Eid Al-Fitr preparations.

Landmark

Renowned as a landmark of cultural significance in Sharjah and the region, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation stands out for its architectural magnificence, echoing traditional Arab-Islamic designs.

Originating as a marketplace in 1987, its construction that covers an expansive area of 10,000 square meters, was inspired by the esteemed Natural History Museum in London, sharing the same exquisite stonework.

The museum’s architectural splendour is crowned by a central dome, resting on sixteen cement pillars, and adorned with a delicate mosaic of the night sky, created by a Welsh artist.The museum’s architectural splendour is crowned by a central dome, resting on sixteen cement pillars, and adorned with a delicate mosaic of the night sky, created by a Welsh artist.

Visitors to the museum will gain insight into the Islamic faith, including its five pillars and Hajj rituals, and a piece of cloth from the covering of the Holy Kaaba at Abu Bakr Gallery of Islamic Faith.

Additionally, they will have access to interactive experiences such as tactile tours, enabling an engaging exploration of the museum’s artifacts for all members of the public, with a special focus on the visually impaired.

Collections

Among its prized collections are:

> The gallery, which houses exquisite architectural models of mosques in Islamic culture,

> Captivating collection of historical photographs showcasing various regions of Makkah and the journeys of Hajj pilgrimages

> A number of rare Islamic manuscripts and Quran copies by renowned calligraphists including an exact replica of the Holy Qur’an attributed to the third Rightly Guided Caliph, Othman bin Affan, the original copy of which is preserved at the Topkapi Palace in Istanbul.

> Museum goers can explore the achievements of Islamic scholars in the fields of science and technology at the museum’s Ibn Al-Haytham Gallery of Science and Technology.

> Islamic coins displayed along one of the museum’s corridors, will allow visitors to explore the origins and history of Islamic currency offering them an intimate view of coins from the early Islamic period, especially those from the Umayyad and Abbasid eras, providing insights into the extensive history of Islam.

4 galleries

Additionally, visitors can appreciate the artistry of early Islamic civilisations through artworks displayed chronologically in four galleries. The artworks include ceramics, metal and glass works, and other small art pieces created in the Islamic world between the 1st and 7th centuries AH/7th and 13th centuries AD.

Sharjah Museums Authority developed a wide range of events and activities to enrich children’s cultural and intellectual experiences.

Featuring a variety of workshops where participants can learn to craft rosaries, create Ramadan lanterns and decorations, and master the art of packaging supervised by museum guides, the events include “Ramadan Lamma” family event, which will be held from March 23rd to 25th.

Highlighting the rich traditional customs prevalent across various Islamic countries and underscores the cultural diversity within the Muslim community.

Also, the visitors can experience an unparalleled journey through the “Ziena Splendor of The Indian Courts” Exhibition organised by Sharjah Museums Authority in collaboration with Dar Al Athar AlIslamiyyah of Kuwait, open until April 14.

Cultural integration

This exhibition explores the interwoven history of Islamic, Arab, and Indian civilisations, highlighting the principle of cultural integration in the country. The displayed artefacts originate from the collection of the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmed Al-Sabah and Sheikh Hessa Sabah Al- Salem Al-Sabah of Kuwait, known as the Al-Sabah Collection.

Tolerance

While the free access move underscores SMA’s dedication to sharing the profound essence of Islamic culture and its enduring influence on human civilisation, it also reflects the spirit of tolerance and unity that the UAE prides itself on.

Members of the public interested in the flora of SMA events which will help them gain insights into the practices of compassion and righteousness observed by Muslims during the sacred month, are encouraged to explore its website at sharjahmuseums.ae.